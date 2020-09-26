Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,223 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 646,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

