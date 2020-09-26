Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,605 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 375,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

CINF stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

