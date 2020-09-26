Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,751,186.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,774,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

