Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Splunk by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $159,514.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,635 shares of company stock worth $17,891,544. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

