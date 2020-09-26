Atria Investments LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Icon during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icon alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $183.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.96. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.