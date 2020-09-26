Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,637.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

