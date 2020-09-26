Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unilever by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unilever by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after buying an additional 529,422 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,816,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 698,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 411,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

UN opened at $59.56 on Friday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

