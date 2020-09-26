Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 46.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 51.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 353.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Crown by 161.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

