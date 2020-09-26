Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,438 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,077,000 after purchasing an additional 235,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $109.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

