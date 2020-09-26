Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Morningstar by 16.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 64.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar by 100.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $156.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $145.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,100,833.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,092,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,633,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $110,330.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,081,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,563 shares of company stock worth $26,813,883. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

