Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 24,382 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,021,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after buying an additional 733,343 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $78.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

