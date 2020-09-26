Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,183,000 after acquiring an additional 539,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,336,000 after acquiring an additional 350,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.52.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $300.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $312.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

