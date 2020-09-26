Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 493,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,368.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 433,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $51.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

