Atria Investments LLC Sells 28,223 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,223 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

