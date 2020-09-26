Atria Investments LLC Sells 398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,716,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,430,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,843,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $206.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $225.22.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.