Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $206.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.64.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

