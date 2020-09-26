Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $162.45 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.