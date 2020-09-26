Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after acquiring an additional 430,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $178.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.92. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

