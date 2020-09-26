Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

