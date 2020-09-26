AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of AtriCure worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AtriCure by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AtriCure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

