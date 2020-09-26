AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.