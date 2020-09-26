Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Steven Mark Cook Sells 71,000 Shares

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Steven Mark Cook sold 71,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$186,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$475,530.

Steven Mark Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Steven Mark Cook sold 35,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$119,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AUG opened at C$2.58 on Friday. Auryn Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.55. The company has a market cap of $277.64 million and a PE ratio of -21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.13.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Analysts expect that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Auryn Resources from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.