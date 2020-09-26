Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Autoliv worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.90. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

