Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 227,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 208,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -26.39.

In other news, Director James Schilling sold 100,000 shares of Aztec Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,076,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,299.58.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

