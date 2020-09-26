B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 5.4%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 9,266,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,965,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.