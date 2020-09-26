Bank of America Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $51.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.18.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP opened at $47.21 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -590.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.