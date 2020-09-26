Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of SC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Bank of SC has raised its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

BKSC opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Bank of SC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 32.55%.

In related news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $53,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,990 shares in the company, valued at $924,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,944 shares of company stock worth $128,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of SC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.