Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 92,135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 370.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

