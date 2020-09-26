BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CFO Douglas Beck Acquires 3,000 Shares

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CFO Douglas Beck acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $14,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XAIR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.72.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BeyondAirInc . by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BeyondAirInc . by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BeyondAirInc . by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in BeyondAirInc . by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

