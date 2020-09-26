BitCoen Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, BitCoen has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a total market cap of $46,560.85 and $131.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.01224183 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,698.48 or 0.99697710 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

