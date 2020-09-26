Bitcore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001863 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bitcore has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,730.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.30 or 0.03282999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.18 or 0.02014543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00427616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00858017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00511323 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,418,535 coins and its circulating supply is 17,917,576 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

