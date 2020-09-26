BitTube Trading Down 16.4% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1,960.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00873862 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 285,552,081 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

