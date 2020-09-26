Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle Sells 800 Shares

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,786,000 after buying an additional 188,678 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,524,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

