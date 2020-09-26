BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 451.3% in September

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 451.3% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

BHK stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

