Blakecoin (BLC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $11,799.15 and approximately $35.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,733.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.63 or 0.03276108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.24 or 0.02014704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00427161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00877852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00511083 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,492,763 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

