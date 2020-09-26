Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th.

TSE:ZAG opened at C$16.79 on Friday. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a 1-year low of C$14.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.51.

