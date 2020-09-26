Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.78% of Boingo Wireless worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

