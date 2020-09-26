Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Increased to $1,142.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $977.00 to $1,142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $689.43.

SAM opened at $875.77 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $935.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,781.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,781. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

