Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.39

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$15.52.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

