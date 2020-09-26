Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,100 Shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Dixie Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Dixie Group stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Dixie Group Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Dixie Group had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.82 million during the quarter.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

