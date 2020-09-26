Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Digirad worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ DRAD opened at $2.56 on Friday. Digirad Co. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Digirad in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

