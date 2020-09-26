Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FNCB Bancorp worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 56,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS FNCB opened at $5.26 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

