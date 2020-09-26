Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEP. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE BEP opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.