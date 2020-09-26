BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of BWX Technologies worth $24,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

