Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Caesars Entertainment worth $24,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

CZR opened at $57.07 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

