Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

