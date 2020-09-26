Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 102 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) announced a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share on Saturday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CAM opened at GBX 6,800 ($88.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,110 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,474.50. The company has a market cap of $187.82 million and a P/E ratio of 22.63. Camellia has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,900 ($129.36).

Get Camellia alerts:

Camellia (LON:CAM) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camellia will post 64095.650056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.