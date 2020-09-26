Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 537,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

