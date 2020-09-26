Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.22% of Capitala Finance worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

CPTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of CPTA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Capitala Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $55.20.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 111.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.