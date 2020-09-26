CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

KMX stock opened at $94.03 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 101,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $9,628,502.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,542.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of CarMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 56.3% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 583,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

